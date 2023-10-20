Antigo PD hoping to win new radar sign with help from the public

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is looking for reinforcements against speeding drivers. The company Radar Signs is holding an online competition to win a speed radar sign.

Police departments can submit 30-second videos about why their organizations want a sign like this one from Antigo. The organizations are encouraged to be creative with their short videos, but the departments say the signs are needed.

Over a dozen different police departments from across the country are competing to win the radar speed sign.

The winner will be determined by the number of votes that are made by the public. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley says they’re happy to be competing for a chance to help make the streets safer.

“It’s been a need we felt we had in the community we have some specific areas that we have some traffic problems.”

He said some of the traffic areas of concern in Antigo include the downtown area and near schools.

“Speed is always an issue in any city, and it really gives us an opportunity to make people aware of how fast they’re going and sometimes they don’t really it, and the signs really help people pay attention to what their speed is especially coming into say our downtown area where we have more congestion and lot more people these days.”

Radar Signs says it’s been proving their signs reduce speeding.

“I’m happy to see that,” said Duley. “The last I saw we were right there at the top and hopefully it stays up there, it’s something our community could definitely use.”

There is still time to vote. People can vote here until the voting period ends on Nov. 10. As of Friday afternoon, Antigo PD is the leading vote-getter.

