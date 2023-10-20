News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Antigo PD hoping to win new radar sign with help from the public

Radar sign.
Radar sign.(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is looking for reinforcements against speeding drivers. The company Radar Signs is holding an online competition to win a speed radar sign.

Police departments can submit 30-second videos about why their organizations want a sign like this one from Antigo. The organizations are encouraged to be creative with their short videos, but the departments say the signs are needed.

Over a dozen different police departments from across the country are competing to win the radar speed sign.

The winner will be determined by the number of votes that are made by the public. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley says they’re happy to be competing for a chance to help make the streets safer.

“It’s been a need we felt we had in the community we have some specific areas that we have some traffic problems.”

He said some of the traffic areas of concern in Antigo include the downtown area and near schools.

“Speed is always an issue in any city, and it really gives us an opportunity to make people aware of how fast they’re going and sometimes they don’t really it, and the signs really help people pay attention to what their speed is especially coming into say our downtown area where we have more congestion and lot more people these days.”

Radar Signs says it’s been proving their signs reduce speeding.

“I’m happy to see that,” said Duley. “The last I saw we were right there at the top and hopefully it stays up there, it’s something our community could definitely use.”

There is still time to vote. People can vote here until the voting period ends on Nov. 10. As of Friday afternoon, Antigo PD is the leading vote-getter.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Country Fest 2024 releases full line up
Country Fest organizers announce full 2024 lineup for June
Antigo Middle School
Suspect arrested in connection to Antigo Middle School bomb threat
Wausau P.D. started interviewing for open patrol positions on Tuesday.
Wausau Police Department opens officer applications as they work to address police officer applicant shortages
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi truck driver arrested for OWI after Waupaca crash

Latest News

Retire United group to donate AEDs to central Wisconsin non-profits
A Spirit Airlines plane taxis to a runway at Orlando International Airport on Thursday, June 1,...
Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights to inspect some of its planes. Disruptions will last days
2023 trick-or-treat times for central Wisconsin
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to Attorney General Merrick...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one