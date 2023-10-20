News and First Alert Weather App
2023 trick-or-treat times for central Wisconsin

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WSAW) - Halloween is Tuesday, Oct. 31, but there are plenty of communities having their trick-or-treat times throughout the weekend so be sure to check our list below of central Wisconsin trick-or-treat times for 2023.

If we were tricked and didn’t add you, let us know on our website or social media and we’ll add the information to our list!

Almond, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.

Amherst, Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Antigo, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Athens, Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

Bancroft, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.

Biron, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Boulder Junction, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.

Clintonville, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m.

Edgar, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Grand Rapids, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Gresham, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Iola, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Kronenwetter, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Manawa, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

Marathon City, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Marion, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Marshfield, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Merrill, Trunk/Trick-or-Treat events on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Minocqua, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Mosinee, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Nekoosa, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Park Ridge, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Plover, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Port Edwards, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Rib Mountain, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Rhinelander, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.

Rosholt, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Rothschild, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Rudolph, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Scandinavia, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Schofield, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Shawano, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Stevens Point, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Stockton, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Tigerton, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Tomahawk, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Vesper, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Waupaca, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Wausau, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Wautoma, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Weston, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Weyauwega, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Whiting, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Wittenberg, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

If we missed you, please send us a message on our Facebook page and let us know where and when your municipality is Trick-or-Treating! Plus, check out our community calendar for more Halloween activities in the area.

