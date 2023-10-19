WPS and state law enforcement team up to stop scams

(WSAW) - To protect yourself and your loved ones from costly utility scams, Wisconsin Public Service and law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up.

Today, Oct. 19, WPS is partnering with police and sheriff’s departments throughout northeast and northcentral Wisconsin to share the warning signs of utility scams on social media. The goal is to flood newsfeeds with this important information — and keep anyone else from falling victim.

Pay attention to these red flags

Scammers are relentless. They may:

Pretend to be from WPS by spoofing caller ID to display “Wisconsin Public Service” or using a recording that sounds authentic.

Threaten to turn off your energy in a short amount of time.

Demand immediate payment — often with a prepaid debit card, third-party digital payment app like Zelle or Venmo, or an unusual payment method such as cryptocurrency.

Buy sponsored posts on search engines with WPS’ name. Be careful — scammers use these to get you to call a fake phone number and share sensitive information.

If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up! It’s not rude; it’s safe.

What you can do

Call WPS at 800-450-7260 if you have questions about a call, email, or text you’ve received. Contact your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.

For more warning signs, visit the WPS website.

