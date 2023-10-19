News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

WPS and state law enforcement team up to stop scams

(WJHG/WECP)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - To protect yourself and your loved ones from costly utility scams, Wisconsin Public Service and law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up.

Today, Oct. 19, WPS is partnering with police and sheriff’s departments throughout northeast and northcentral Wisconsin to share the warning signs of utility scams on social media. The goal is to flood newsfeeds with this important information — and keep anyone else from falling victim.

Pay attention to these red flags

Scammers are relentless. They may:

  • Pretend to be from WPS by spoofing caller ID to display “Wisconsin Public Service” or using a recording that sounds authentic.
  • Threaten to turn off your energy in a short amount of time.
  • Demand immediate payment — often with a prepaid debit card, third-party digital payment app like Zelle or Venmo, or an unusual payment method such as cryptocurrency.
  • Buy sponsored posts on search engines with WPS’ name. Be careful — scammers use these to get you to call a fake phone number and share sensitive information.

If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up! It’s not rude; it’s safe.

What you can do

Call WPS at 800-450-7260 if you have questions about a call, email, or text you’ve received. Contact your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.

For more warning signs, visit the WPS website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Lance Kelly
Former Wausau East soccer star hired as new Wausau West girls soccer coach
Drink Wisconsinbly "Happy" Bobblehead
Drink Wisconsinbly celebrates 10 years with statewide scavenger hunt
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children. The...
Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Showers possible Saturday morning, while partly cloudy on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Additional showers & seasonably cool
Lots of clouds with scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon. Lingering showers exiting...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
The average long-term US mortgage rate surges to 7.63%, holding at highest level since 2000
Forest Products Week
USDA to grant nearly $50M for healthy forests, rural economies projects