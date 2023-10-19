Wausau Police Department opens officer applications as they work to address police officer applicant shortages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin has long grappled with a significant shortage of law enforcement personnel. In 2022, the state witnessed the fewest law enforcement officers on record since the Wisconsin Department of Justice began tracking these numbers in 2008.

In response to this pressing issue, the Wausau Police Department began actively seeking innovative methods to engage potential recruits. Todd Baeten, a Patrol Captain with the Wausau Police Department, who has served for over two decades noticed a drastic transformation in officer applications.

“Overall numbers have been down over the last several years. When I applied, there were a few hundred people who were in the process with me. Now in 2023, 2022, our last hiring process, we had maybe a tenth of those numbers applying,” Baeten said.

As recruitment numbers dwindle, the Wausau Police Department made it clear candidates who do not possess a typical law enforcement background are welcome to apply. Baeten said this helps to keep up with the evolution of career paths.

“People nowadays are much more comfortable with working for an employer for a few years, and then maybe trying something else for a few years, and then maybe going to get a third different thing,” Baeten said.

The department also committed to getting applications through diversifying its workforce. It began actively recruiting individuals who may not have felt adequately represented in the force in the past, including minorities and women. By 2030, the department aims to have 30% of its staff comprised of females, a significant increase from the current representation of approximately 10%. Wausau Police Department’s Chief, Matthew Barnes, highlighted the unique strengths that female staff members bring to the force.

“Our female staff contributes significantly, and sometimes they’re able to do things from a law enforcement standpoint that our male staff can’t,” Barnes said.

Recognizing the importance of technological advancements, the department adapted its recruitment strategy accordingly.

“We produce videos that are recruitment videos, and frequently we will see people from outside this area,” Barnes said “And we ask, ‘why are you applying in Wausau?’, and they’ll talk about seeing what we do on social media.”

“Really being active on social media is still important for us. We are finding a lot of good candidates through that but we’re also building trust in our community,” Baeten said.

While the Wausau Police Department’s recruitment strategies evolved to address the changing landscape, its core hiring principle remains unwavering.

“Our hiring mantra has always been we hire for character, and we train for skill,” Baeten said.

Officer applications close on Oct. 20.

