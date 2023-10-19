Suspect arrested in connection to Antigo Middle School bomb threat

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the bomb threat made against the Antigo Middle School on October 4.

According to a press release from the Antigo Police Department, the teen will be referred to the Langlade County Juvenile Justice System on several charges related to the threat. The Unified School District of Antigo closed schools on October 5 after they received a threat via email the night before.

Police say no further information will be released.

