Stevens Point Fire Fighters Charity, Operation Warm to provide over 385 coats to local children

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 385 Stevens Point children from low-income families will receive brand-new coats courtesy of the Stevens Point Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Stevens Point Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation has partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence, and hope for children in need. Founded in 1998, Operation Warm and its partners have served over 5 million children across North America with brand-new coats and shoes.

“A warm coat is an essential item for children and their families in our community,” said Matt Zander, director of the Stevens Point Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation and firefighter for the Stevens Point Fire Department. “We are proud to partner with Operation Warm on this initiative to make an impact on our community – especially this year when more families than ever are in need.”

Nearly 17% of America’s children live in poverty. For a family of four, their income is less than $26,200 a year and Stevens Point Fire Fighters are taking action in the fight against childhood poverty in Portage County. That is why Stevens Point Fire Fighters are raising funds to gift brand-new coats to children in the community.

Stevens Point Fire Fighters will provide Operation Warm coats for children at all the Stevens Point Area Public and Parochial Elementary Schools.

Donations will be accepted at the Stevens Point Fire Department Station 1 at 1701 Franklin Street.

Or mail donations to:

Local 484 Charities

Attn: Operation Warm

P.O. Box 484

Stevens Point, WI 54481

For more information visit www.stevenspointfirefighters.org/operation-warm.

For over 24 years, Operation Warm and its supporters have gifted brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to children and families in need with a mission to promote access to fundamental necessities.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.