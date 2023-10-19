News and First Alert Weather App
Sound the Alarm event happening Saturday in Marathon County

Local Firemen and trained American Red Cross Volunteers will be going door to door on Saturday...
Local Firemen and trained American Red Cross Volunteers will be going door to door on Saturday in Marathon County from 10a-5p.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - To sign up for the event, Please click here. The event on Saturday is for Marathon County residents, but Kathryn Halvorsen, Executive Director of the Northcentral Wisconsin Chapter says those outside the county can still sign up. The appointment just might not be on Saturday. Local firemen and trained American Red Cross Volunteers from the Northcentral Wisconsin Chapter will be going door to door in Marathon County from 10a-5p on Saturday.

Police looking for new ways to recruit
Wausau P.D. started interviewing for open patrol positions on Tuesday.
Wausau Police Department opens officer applications as they work to address police officer applicant shortages
Mayor Shane Blaser not seeking 3rd term
Students at D.C. Everest Junior High could participate in various activities to explore their...
DC Everest Junior High holds annual Adventure Day for students to explore interests
Professional angler visits students on Adventure Day