Sentry grants $1.7M to Stevens Point schools through tech initiative

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sentry Insurance Foundation has awarded $1.7 million in grants as part of its Stevens Point Schools Technology Innovation Initiative for 2023-2025.

“The Sentry Foundation is pleased with the progress the schools have made over the past 15 years,” said Kalynn Pempek, Executive Director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation. “We feel strongly that technology innovation will not only enable students to prepare for the future but also empower them to actively participate in shaping it.”

Four school systems received funding to advance student learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEM/STEAM) through innovative technologies.

Stevens Point Area School District : STEM Into the Future; this project will provide elementary students with equitable access to high-quality STEM learning experiences—serving as a bridge to the junior high and high school course offerings in Career and Technical Education.

Pacelli Catholic Schools : Elementary and middle school SMART Lab STEAM Centers; these labs will offer students a variety of technology—some of which include computers, 3D printers, and robotics kits—essential for tackling Project-Based Learning (PBL) challenges. The program will equip students with lifelong skills vital for success both in and out of school.

Stevens Point Christian Academy : K–12 STEAM education; this initiative will introduce computer programming concepts and enhance educational experiences through a STEAM curriculum with LEGO education kits, upgraded science lab equipment, and 3D printers.

St. Paul Lutheran School: STEM gamified classrooms; gamification will transform classrooms and curriculums with technology designed specifically for education—allowing students to enhance their skills as creative problem solvers and integrate real-world experiences into their learning.

“We are grateful for the Sentry Stevens Point Schools Technology Innovation Initiative grant. The funds will help Stevens Point Christian Academy bring our STEAM education program to a whole new level,” said Heidi Uitenbroek, principal at Stevens Point Christian Academy.

“The funding we received for this initiative will help us transform spaces at our middle and elementary schools into STEAM labs equipped with computers, coding and robotics kits, circuitry, 3D printers, and more. These spaces will become innovative learning hubs for our students,” added Jeff Bushman, director of technology and innovation at Pacelli Catholic Schools.

Since 2009, the Sentry Insurance Foundation has donated $16.7 million to boost technology in public and private school districts in Stevens Point.

