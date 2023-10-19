News and First Alert Weather App
Mid-State’s IT program earns validation from National Security Agency

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College’s IT Security Specialist program has received a program of study curriculum validation by the National Security Agency.

This validation confirms that the IT Security Specialist program curriculum meets the cybersecurity education standards set by the NSA and the Department of Defense. The US government has set forth several focus areas for cybersecurity education. Mid-State’s IT Security Specialist program has met or exceeded the requirements for the Cyber Defense focus area.

“Mid-State is now part of an elite group of schools that are leading the way in cybersecurity education nationally,” said Matt Meis, Information Technology instructor. “Our curriculum, extracurriculars, and graduates have proven they are exemplary. Seeing our program validated by the NSA confirms our approach and is helping us move towards bigger achievements in the future.”

“Mid-State is very fortunate to have a strong faculty team with a wealth of industry experience to guide our information technology programs and help us assure that our learning activities are relevant and fully meet the IT needs of our district,” said Trina Kloehn, associate dean of the School of Business and Information Technology. “Having our cybersecurity curriculum further validated through the NSA curriculum validation process has been extremely rewarding and provides our college and its stakeholders the assurance that Mid-State graduates are as prepared as possible when entering their IT cybersecurity careers.”

The IT Security Specialist program is a two-year associate in applied science degree. Graduates of the program understand the security measures needed to safeguard an organization’s electronic files and computer networking infrastructure. Students will be involved in planning, implementing, and monitoring information technology security systems.

Learn more about Mid-State’s IT Security Specialist program at mstc.edu/programs.

