Marathon County housing market on the rise compared to the rest of the state

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the most recent report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association, housing market numbers are slightly above the statewide trend.

The market outlook in Wisconsin has been interesting for many reasons. Dave Clark, a consultant with the Wisconsin Realtors Association, says an increase in sales numbers in the state and more affordable homes on the market is expected in the next six months.

“We’ve had a pretty consistent pattern of supply shortage we have more potential buyers than there are homes available to sell,” Clark said.

There are 1,400 fewer homes for sale than this time a year ago and a term realtors call ‘months of supply’ is how long they project it will take to sell inventory at the current pace.

“We are about 3.3 months of supply — that’s a seller’s advantage,” Clark said. “It is an improvement when compared to September of last year, September we had 2.8 months of supply.”

“With more supply, we will see more sales, but interest rates will keep some of the buyers out. We still need inventory we still need people to list their homes,” said Max Rea, broker and owner of Re-Max Excel in Schofield.

Rea said interest rates remain more than one point higher than last year, but Marathon County bucked the statewide trend with an 8% increase in sales and putting a small dent into the total homes for sale in the county from last month.

“With the increase in sales it’s because we’ve had more inventory on the market so that’s helping us sell more houses, even though it was below 2022 numbers,” said Rea.

Overall, statewide inventory continues to drop while interest rates and home prices are going up. The national average for a long-term mortgage rate just hit its highest level since 2000.

