Hilight Zone Podcast: Victory Lane

After growing up in the race scene in central Wisconsin, Plover native Gabe Sommers took home the 2023 ASA Midwest Tour title earlier this month.
Sommers had two victories on the ASA Midwest Tour in 2023.
Sommers had two victories on the ASA Midwest Tour in 2023.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Gabe Sommers grew up racing bandoleros at State Park Speedway in Wausau. The Plover native had no idea that he’d become a tour champion. However, that’s exactly what happened. On Oct. 8, Sommers won the Oktoberfest 200 at La Crosse Speedway to claim the 2023 ASA Midwest Tour title.

Ben Helwig visits with Sommers about his journey through the racing scene and how he is grateful for the ride.

To subscribe or listen to other episodes of the Hilight Zone Podcast, visit here.

