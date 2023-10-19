Hilight Zone Podcast: Victory Lane

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Gabe Sommers grew up racing bandoleros at State Park Speedway in Wausau. The Plover native had no idea that he’d become a tour champion. However, that’s exactly what happened. On Oct. 8, Sommers won the Oktoberfest 200 at La Crosse Speedway to claim the 2023 ASA Midwest Tour title.

Ben Helwig visits with Sommers about his journey through the racing scene and how he is grateful for the ride.

To subscribe or listen to other episodes of the Hilight Zone Podcast, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.