Get in the spooky spirit with Calvary Lutheran Church’s Halloween Luminary Walk

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The 3rd annual Halloween Luminary Fest at Calvary Lutheran Church is set for October 20 and 21. A portion of profits from the event will benefit Patriot K-9s of Wisconsin - Wausau.

Jen Schlaefer and Morgan Sturzenegger stopped by Sunrise 7 on Thursday morning to share more details about the upcoming event. It will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature a fish fry, karaoke, concessions, a bonfire, a beer tent, bucket raffles, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, kids games, and the pumpkin luminary walk. Saturday, there will be live music from Carl Jackson and the Barn Dance Band, steak sandwiches and BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, concessions, a bonfire, a beer tent, bucket raffles, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, kids games, and the pumpkin luminary walk.

The Halloween Luminary Walk Fest will take place at Calvary Lutheran Church. Click here to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.