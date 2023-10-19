News and First Alert Weather App
Get in the spooky spirit with Calvary Lutheran Church’s Halloween Luminary Walk

3RD Annual Halloween Luminary Walk
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The 3rd annual Halloween Luminary Fest at Calvary Lutheran Church is set for October 20 and 21. A portion of profits from the event will benefit Patriot K-9s of Wisconsin - Wausau.

Jen Schlaefer and Morgan Sturzenegger stopped by Sunrise 7 on Thursday morning to share more details about the upcoming event. It will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature a fish fry, karaoke, concessions, a bonfire, a beer tent, bucket raffles, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, kids games, and the pumpkin luminary walk. Saturday, there will be live music from Carl Jackson and the Barn Dance Band, steak sandwiches and BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, concessions, a bonfire, a beer tent, bucket raffles, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, kids games, and the pumpkin luminary walk.

The Halloween Luminary Walk Fest will take place at Calvary Lutheran Church. Click here to learn more about the event.

