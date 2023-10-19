News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Florida GameStop employee fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter stealing Pokemon cards, police say

Derrick Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Derrick Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail.(Broward Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A GameStop clerk who police say fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter has been charged with manslaughter.

Derrick Guerrero, 33, was working at the video game retailer’s store in a suburban Fort Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday night when a man grabbed five boxes of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet “ultra-premium” trading cards and ran toward the door, Pembroke Pines police said in a report released Wednesday. The cards retail for $120 a box.

Guerrero pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot, hitting the man in the side, police said. The shoplifter dropped the cards and ran outside to a waiting pickup truck, where a woman called police. He died three hours later at a hospital.

Police said store security cameras show the shoplifter never threatened Guerrero nor displayed any weapons. The man’s name has not been released.

Florida, under its “stand your ground” law, lets someone use deadly force if there is a threat of death or great bodily harm to themselves or others, but it does not allow it simply to protect property. Manslaughter is a killing that is unplanned and in the heat of the moment.

Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail. Jail records do not show if he has an attorney.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
Drink Wisconsinbly "Happy" Bobblehead
Drink Wisconsinbly celebrates 10 years with statewide scavenger hunt
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Mark Davis celebrate with teammates next to the trophy after...
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
Wausau P.D. started interviewing for open patrol positions on Tuesday.
Wausau Police Department opens officer applications as they work to address police officer applicant shortages
Venezuelan migrants board a plane heading back to their home country from Harlingen, Texas, on...
US resumes deportation flights to Venezuela with more than 100 migrants on board
The Postal Service is warning of a scam involving texts requesting information about a package...
Scam alert: Postal Service says it didn’t send you that link regarding your package