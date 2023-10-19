News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: More rounds for scattered rain

Times of scattered showers Thursday. Additional chances for rain Friday night. Drier weather by the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Additional rounds for scattered rain Thursday and Friday. A washout not expected, but periods of dry weather.

Scattered rain moving back into the region Thursday morning through the afternoon and evening
Scattered rain moving back into the region Thursday morning through the afternoon and evening(WSAW)

As a low pressure tracks through the state Thursday, a cold front quickly follows in from behind. This will produce periods of rain, mostly scattered. Highs are not as warm, mid-50s with a cool northwest wind gusting in up to 25 mph. Scattered showers will continue throughout Thursday, with occasional periods of dry weather.

Scattered rain Thursday afternoon
Scattered rain Thursday afternoon(WSAW)

Weather conditions improving heading into Friday. Some clouds clearing under partly sunny skies. Highs low to mid 50s. Rain chances will return by Friday evening or night as a second low pressure system quickly moves through the region. The rain gear could come in handy again for high school Friday night football games.

Scattered showers return by Friday night
Scattered showers return by Friday night(WSAW)
Quarter inch of rain to accumulate Thursday through Saturday
Quarter inch of rain to accumulate Thursday through Saturday(WSAW)

Any rain from Friday night should clear up quickly in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low 50s. Much of the same expected for Sunday.

Scattered showers Saturday morning
Scattered showers Saturday morning(WSAW)
Weekend forecast coming up
Weekend forecast coming up(WSAW)

