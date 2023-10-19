News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

FFA students teaching younger kids about agriculture at local Wausau farm

4th graders from Marathon City learned about the workings of a dairy farm
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy day on the farm for members of the agriculture community as a dairy farm in Marathon City hosted fourth graders from across the community.

The day was spent introducing students to how life on a dairy farm works. Lessons were led by students involved in FFA at Marathon High School. They hope the time spent on the farm helps blossom a love of agriculture for years to come.

“The way it’s going, there’s getting to be less and less farmers,” said farmer Landon Kreager. “So less and less families are involved in agriculture and there’s a lot of students that aren’t real familiar with the agricultural community and what the agricultural community, or agriculture (itself), does for your community.”

“The kids love it,” added Senior Madison Heise, FFA student at Marathon High School. “They love to explore, they love to pet the animals, they love to learn about all the elements and I think they’re taking a lot away when they leave today.”

The fourth graders were from St Mary’s and Marathon Elementary School. They stopped at stations to learn about milking, small animals, machinery, and cow feeding.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Lance Kelly
Former Wausau East soccer star hired as new Wausau West girls soccer coach
Drink Wisconsinbly "Happy" Bobblehead
Drink Wisconsinbly celebrates 10 years with statewide scavenger hunt
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children. The...
Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital strike

Latest News

The event is June 27-29 in Cadott
Country Fest unveils 2024 lineup of performers
4th graders from Marathon City learned about the workings of a dairy farm
FFA members teach younger students about life on the farm
The grant was awarded to the state by the U.S. DOJ for Victims of Crime
$2M grant will keep anti-human trafficking task force going 3 more years
The Unified School District of Antigo closed schools on October 5 after they received a threat...
13-year-old suspect arrested in connection to Antigo Middle School bomb threat