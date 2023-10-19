FFA students teaching younger kids about agriculture at local Wausau farm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy day on the farm for members of the agriculture community as a dairy farm in Marathon City hosted fourth graders from across the community.

The day was spent introducing students to how life on a dairy farm works. Lessons were led by students involved in FFA at Marathon High School. They hope the time spent on the farm helps blossom a love of agriculture for years to come.

“The way it’s going, there’s getting to be less and less farmers,” said farmer Landon Kreager. “So less and less families are involved in agriculture and there’s a lot of students that aren’t real familiar with the agricultural community and what the agricultural community, or agriculture (itself), does for your community.”

“The kids love it,” added Senior Madison Heise, FFA student at Marathon High School. “They love to explore, they love to pet the animals, they love to learn about all the elements and I think they’re taking a lot away when they leave today.”

The fourth graders were from St Mary’s and Marathon Elementary School. They stopped at stations to learn about milking, small animals, machinery, and cow feeding.

