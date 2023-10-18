Wisconsin Rapids mayor not seeking re-election

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser announced Wednesday he will not seek a third term this spring.

“After nearly four years in office, I have made the decision not to seek re-election. It is time for me to find a better work-life balance and contribute to the city in other ways. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Wisconsin Rapids as mayor,” said Mayor Blaser.

Before being elected mayor in 2020, Blaser started and grew several small businesses in Wisconsin Rapids. He served as a City of Wisconsin Rapids police officer for seven years and as City Clerk for eight years. Blaser was elected District 8 Alderperson on the City of Wisconsin Rapids Common Council and served one term. Mayor Blaser encourages interested residents to consider running for mayor, or another elected position.

“I have enjoyed the privilege of using my skills and experiences to help position our city for success. I look forward to passing the torch to a new mayor and watching how their unique perspective will help the city continue to grow, innovate, and progress into a bright future. This is a great time for another person to lead the City of Wisconsin Rapids and I encourage interested residents to look into the many resources available to learn how to run for local office. I hope a candidate emerges who I could support through their campaign,” said Mayor Blaser.

The spring election is April 4, 2024.

