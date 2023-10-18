WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We live in a high-tech world where you can do almost anything online, but what happens to your digital footprint after you’ve died?

A Wisconsin-based company is exploring a fairly new concept — having a digital executor. Just like you have an executor to manage your will, a digital one takes care of your virtual information. In a moment of grief, that’s when fraudsters tend to take advantage of you.

“The bad actors, the criminals really go through obituaries to find their next victims,” said Paul Ferron, President and Partner at Cyber Intelligence Partners headquartered in Appleton.

That’s when they take your, or your loved ones’ identity.

“We see an awful lot of cybercrime and identity fraud that affects those that have passed and there’s some horrific stories. it doesn’t take a whole lot for someone to gain access to your Facebook or even a bank account if someone else isn’t watching,” said Ferron.

Ferron said we have so much of our information digitally and it’s only growing as technology advances. What happens to your social media like Facebook and other apps?

“They will continue often for several years,” said Ferron.

Leaving them open and vulnerable.

“We’ve seen a number of instances where Facebook profiles are taken over,” said Ferron.

Morphing your loved ones’ online identity into someone they were not. making a time of grief even harder.

It can also cause financial and complicated issues.

“The next generation can suffer whether it’s due to inheritance issues, things being hung up in probate etcetera,” said Ferron.

Ferron said often wills make no mention of your digital footprint. While having a digital executor is a fairly new concept, he hopes to spread awareness for getting one or at least having a plan for who will manage your accounts when you’re gone.

Ferron said it’s important to make a master list of your passwords, logins, and credentials. Adding to make a written record of how you want your accounts handled when you’re gone.

“It should be kept private, it should be kept hidden, perhaps in a safe, but it also should be accessible to someone you trust,” said Ferron.

Ferron said that person could be an attorney, a spouse, a child, whoever you trust to follow through with your wishes when you’re gone.

Here are some factors to consider when getting a digital executor from Cyber Intelligence Partners.

Trustworthiness: You need someone you can trust to handle your sensitive information and follow your wishes.

Technological competence: Look for someone who is comfortable with technology and can navigate online platforms with ease.

Availability: Your executor should be willing and able to take on the responsibilities associated with your digital assets.

Communication skills: It’s important to choose someone who can effectively communicate with your loved ones and carry out your wishes.

To learn more about getting a digital executor head to their website Cyber Intelligence Partners.

