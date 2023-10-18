News and First Alert Weather App
Vintage Game Night returns to Woodson History Center Thursday night

More than 260 games are available to play at the Woodson History Center Thursday from 5-9 p.m.
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking for something fun to do Thursday night? The Marathon County Historical Society has got you covered with Vintage Game Night.

It was such a success this summer, the Marathon County Historical Society is bringing it back for the fall. From Twister, Raggedy Ann, Chutes and Ladders, and Hungry Hungry Hippos, you can try your luck at almost any vintage game you can imagine. They have more than 260 games to choose from. The event coordinator says if you don’t find something you like, you can always bring your own.

“It’s just a fun time for people to get together, whether you know each other or not. We’ve got name tags, so you can feel free to meet somebody brand new,” said Sheryl Del Conte, Curator of Events at Marathon County Historical Society.

The next Vintage Game Night is Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

It all wouldn’t be possible without a special donation from a local game fanatic. Volunteer Christine Martens has donated almost 260 games from her collection. The Curator of Events at the Historical Society says it was Christine’s love of gaming that led her to donate.

“She is the one that started Vintage Game Night and had a large collection of games herself. And then she just found them at Goodwill and rummage sales and now we’re continuing what she started,” said Del Conte.

The Historical Society also partners with The Gaming Emporium in Wausau to get certain games. Game night goes from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday night at the Woodson History Center in Wausau. The theme is costume night, so feel free to come dressed as your favorite character and you could win a prize. The event is completely free.

The Woodson History Center is located at 410 McIndoe St. in Wausau.

