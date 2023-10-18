Varsho named Gold Glove finalist

TORONTO. (WSAW) - Marshfield native Daulton Varsho has been named a 2023 finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in his first year with the Toronto Blue Jays. Varsho is one of three American League finalists for left field alongside Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Finalists - AL Left Field - Austin Hays, Daulton Varsho, Steven Kwan#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/qV4CbCWBnD — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 18, 2023

Varsho had a .997 fielding percentage in Toronto, helping the Blue Jays to a Wild Card berth. It’s the second straight year Varsho was a finalist for the award, doing so with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022.

Brewers first baseman Carlos Santana was also named a finalist for the award.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.