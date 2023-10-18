News and First Alert Weather App
Varsho named Gold Glove finalist

The Marshfield native earns a nomination for the second straight year
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho makes a catch during the fifth inning of a...
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho makes a catch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TORONTO. (WSAW) - Marshfield native Daulton Varsho has been named a 2023 finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in his first year with the Toronto Blue Jays. Varsho is one of three American League finalists for left field alongside Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.

Varsho had a .997 fielding percentage in Toronto, helping the Blue Jays to a Wild Card berth. It’s the second straight year Varsho was a finalist for the award, doing so with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022.

Brewers first baseman Carlos Santana was also named a finalist for the award.

