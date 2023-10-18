News and First Alert Weather App
The United States Marine Band performs at D.C. Everest Senior High

The United States Marine Band takes it tour through Central Wisconsin
The United States Marine Band takes it tour through Central Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - After 5 years, the “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band returns to the Midwest on a concert tour to perform at the D.C. Everest Senior High.

The United States Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. It was founded in 1798 and began touring in 1891.

The band has performed for kings, queens, and dignitaries across the world. Master Sergeant Dave Jenkins with the United States Marine Band says performing provides them a chance to meet people. “It’s a real way for us to connect to the people out across the country,” said Sgt. Jenkins.

October 17 marks the first time the marine band is performing in central Wisconsin in 5 years.

“We are really taking what we do out to America and it’s really great to get out there a lot of veterans come out to our concerts so it’s great to see that patriotism,” said Sgt. Jenkins.

“It means a lot to the school and the community to have an ensemble of this caliber to come to our area to perform,” said D.C. Everest band director Joe Finnegan.

This concert also holds a special meaning for Finnegan. One of the members went to school with him.

“It will be exciting to hear her perform,” said Finnegan.

The concert also provides other opportunities for future tours.

“Education is a component of what we do out on tour and it’s great to think that we will someday be shaping some of the musicians who may be one day in our band,” said Sgt. Jenkins.

