News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Two toddlers and an 8-year-old are dead after a house fire in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy when they arrived. The children were sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle the fire, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. A person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
The senior duo of Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele connected on seven touchdowns this year.
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele
Jasper the fox
Wildwood Zoo announces new red fox Jasper

Latest News

President Biden held a bilateral meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Biden says Gaza hospital attack 'done by the other side'
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Gaza’s doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows
Sensory Story Time helps kids
Sensory Story Time helps kids at the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
US announces sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack