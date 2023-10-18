Sensory Story Time helps kids at the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents, if your child loves story time, you’ll want them to check out this event at the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum. Executive Director of the museum Shelly Bovet joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to explain ‘Sensory Story Time.’

Sensory Story Time gives kids the opportunity to hear a story brought to life by sensory bins that are themed after the stories. The bins have a collection of toys that relate to the story being told to give kids a hands-on experience and help them better understand the readings.

“Young children have a really hard time sitting and listening, especially toddlers,” Bovet said. “They need to move, they need to be engaged, so what we do, we allow... the children to play in them as we read the story.”

All children are invited to attend the Sensory Story Times at the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum. The next Sensory Story Time is Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. and they take place each Thursday subsequently. After the story, the museum has other activities lined up for the kids to enjoy including art, science and other sensory activities.

