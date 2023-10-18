Rep. Van Orden introduces Veterans Education Transparency and Training Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) has announced the introduction of the Veterans Education Transparency and Training Act which aims to simplify the process for veterans enrolling in higher education.

Specifically, the VETT Act will modify educational form requirements for veterans and establish an online portal through the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to serve as a comprehensive resource center for trainings available to veterans through School Certifying Officials.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our nation’s veterans receive the benefits they earned as swiftly as possible,” said Van Orden. “Unfortunately, administrative roadblocks and inconsistent regulations are preventing veterans from accessing their educational benefits. I introduced the VETT Act to help alleviate these barriers and streamline the application process so veterans can pursue the education path of their choice as they transition back to civilian life.”

Chairman of the American Legion Veterans Employment and Education Commission Jay Bowen said, “The American Legion firmly believes that eliminating barriers to education is crucial for providing veterans high quality of life after their service. Representative Van Orden’s solution not only provides administrative flexibility to veterans enrolling in higher education but also improves transparency.”

“NASAA strongly supports H.R. 5914, the Veterans Education Transparency and Training Act,” said the President of the National Association of State Approving Agencies Frank Myers, Jr. “The VETT Act is a commonsense bill that ensures that information between the VA and school officials will be centralized and consistent and that certain federal financial forms will no longer stand in the way of veterans’ access to quality programs.”

The VETT Act is supported by nine Veteran Service Organizations including the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled Veterans of America, the Military Officers Association of America, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the Veterans Education Project, the Special Operations Association of America, Student Veterans of America, and the National Association of State Approving Agencies.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.