Recipe: Game day tailgating recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re watching football, baseball, volleyball, soccer, or any sport in between, many game-day recipes are easy to prepare, and will surely get the home crowd cheering.

The biggest games of the year deserve the best eats. No matter if your tailgate is in the parking lot, backyard, or home kitchen, you’ll be the MVP with these great-tasting beef recipes.

Easy Cheeseburger Sliders with Bacon

Preheat oven to 350° F. Add ground beef seasoned with salt and onion powder to a large skillet and cook until the meat is cooked through.

Drain grease from beef. Split the Hawaiian rolls in half, setting the tops aside. Place the bottoms of the rolls back into the container.

Place a slice of American cheese on each bottom roll. Spread beef mixture over top of the cheese. Using your remaining slices of cheese, create a second layer over the top of the beef. Break up the cooked bacon into 12 pieces and add a piece to each roll, then add a pickle slice on top (optional) . Finally, drizzle with ketchup and mustard or condiments of your choice (you can also spread it on the inside of the rolls).

Add the tops of the rolls. Keep the sliders inside of the Hawaiian rolls cardboard package, cover with aluminum foil, and bake for 15 minutes. Once 15 minutes is up, remove the foil and brush the rolls with melted butter mixed with garlic powder. Sprinkle with sesame seeds (optional) .

Finally, bake for another 5 minutes or until cheese is completely melted.

Cowboy Butter Steak Sliders

Prepare the Steak: Prepare steaks by trimming excess fat and silver skin if needed. Rub with oil and season your steaks well on all sides with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. If steaks are thicker, be sure to season more heavily. Wrap steaks in plastic wrap and place them in the fridge for a few hours for optimum seasoning penetration.

Make the Cowboy Butter: In a saucepan over low heat, melt the butter and whisk continually. Add lemon juice and zest, garlic, dijon, and dry seasonings. Remove from heat and add chives and fresh parsley. Salt and pepper to taste. Spoon out a few tablespoons into a small bowl for use on the steaks as they grill. Set aside the remaining butter for slider buns.

Cook the Steaks: Preheat the grill to medium-high with an indirect heat zone. Remove steaks from the fridge and allow them to rest at room temp for 30 minutes. Cook steaks over direct heat for about 2-3 minutes per side, being sure not to char them. If high flames appear, move them to indirect heat until the flame subsides. Brush both sides with cowboy butter as they cook. After 5-6 minutes of total cooking time, move the steaks to indirect heat until the desired temperature is reached. Remove and allow steaks to rest on a plate with tented foil for 10 minutes before slicing.

Caramelize Onions: Place a cast iron skillet on the grill over direct heat. Add a few tablespoons of butter into the skillet, once it melts add the sliced onions. Allow onions to cook until caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.

Assemble Sliders: Pre-heat oven to broil. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Separate the sliders and brush the inside of the slider buns with all remaining cowboy butter. Add the havarti cheese to the top and bottom buns then add the grilled onions to the bottom buns. Place a few strips of sliced steak per bottom slider. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until cheese begins to melt. Place the top sliders over the steak, slice, and enjoy!

