News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a 2-year-old sitting in the back seat.(Boynton Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car with a toddler inside Tuesday morning.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the unidentified man arrived at a Mobile gas station on Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV at about 6:30 a.m.

He then got into a person’s vehicle that was parked at the station and took off.

Officers said a 2-year-old child was inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the man then drove onto Interstate 95 before stopping at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton, where he left the child.

The man ended up ditching the stolen car near the Boca Raton Mall.

Boynton police released a photo of the suspected carjacker as they continue their search for him.

Anyone with further information regarding the situation has been urged to contact Boynton Beach Police Department Detective Brad Leitner at 561-742-6113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Hour-By-Hour Rainfall
First Alert Weather: Rain returns Wednesday
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
FILE - American Family Field is seen Sept. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republican...
Wisconsin Assembly approves $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs
Clothesline Project Wausau
The Clothesline Project features shirts made by domestic violence survivors