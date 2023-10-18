News and First Alert Weather App
Plover Fire Department receives $2K grant to improve safety equipment

(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - After years of aging equipment, the Plover Fire Department is getting a helping hand from Wisconsin Public Service which awarded the department with a $2,000 check.

It’s money already being put to good use. The department purchased 10 new structural fire helmets. The ‘Rewarding Responders Grant’ has been around since 2014 and since then, WPS has given away nearly $500,000.

Kelly Zagrzebski from WPS said, “It re-emphasizes our commitment to our first responders as well as our communities. So, we’re just honored to be here today.”

“Some of our helmets are from back in 2008,” said Plover Fire Chief Mark Deaver. “So yes, it’s definitely needed and this will bring us (mostly) up to current standard.”

This isn’t the first grant from WPS. The Plover Fire Department also received funding from them back in 2017 and 2019.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

