Mosinee, Newman volleyball sweep in regional matchups

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In their opening regional matchups, Mosinee and Newman have combined for no losses on the night.

Mosinee entered their matchup vs. Marinette with an undefeated conference record, with a Greater Northern Title in hand. Meanwhile, Newman Catholic fell just short of the Marawood South title, finishing 4-1 compared to conference champion Stratford. But, they entered their matchup vs. White Lake ranked third in division four, showing for it with a 3-0 victory.

