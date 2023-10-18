Milwaukee Burger Co. in Wausau hosts annual ‘Burgers for Boobs’ event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a good Wednesday night dinner that will go toward a good cause, Milwaukee Burger Company has a tasty way to fight breast cancer.

‘Burgers for Boobs’ is their annual event where proceeds are raised for breast cancer awareness. Five dollars from every burger is donated as well as 100% from raffle, t-shirt, and auction proceeds. The most important part of the campaign is helping those in the community.

Milwaukee Burger Co. General Manager Heather Gardner shared, “We do it just because breast cancer statistically affects a lot of people whether it be a friend, a family member, personal, or anybody. It affects quite a lot of people.”

This year, the money is going to the Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammogram Unit for a person currently fighting breast cancer. The event includes live music and is happening right now until they close at 9 p.m.

