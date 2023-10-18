News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Man charged with bringing gun to Wisconsin Capitol arrested again for concealed carry violation

FILE - Joshua Pleasnick was arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 4 for illegally openly carrying a...
FILE - Joshua Pleasnick was arrested on the afternoon of Oct. 4 for illegally openly carrying a weapon demading to see Gov. Evers
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who twice brought guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol and demanded to see Gov. Tony Evers has been arrested again on suspicion of a concealed carry violation he allegedly committed that same night, the governor’s administration said Wednesday.

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, of Madison, entered the Capitol on the afternoon of Oct. 4 without a shirt, guiding a dog on a leash and openly carrying a holstered handgun, according to prosecutors and investigators. He approached Evers’ office and demanded to speak with the governor. Evers wasn’t in the building at the time.

Pleasnick was arrested, booked, and released on bail. According to prosecutors, he returned to the Capitol that same night with an AK-style semi-automatic rifle and a police baton in his backpack. He again demanded to see Evers but the building was already closed.

He was taken into custody again that same night and was formally charged this Monday with openly carrying a firearm in a public building, a misdemeanor.

Evers’ administration said that he was arrested again Tuesday night for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit on Oct. 4, the day he entered the Capitol. Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said in an email to The Associated Press that the baton in his backpack violated concealed carry statutes.

He has not been formally charged with a concealed carry violation yet, online court records show. He was set to make his initial court appearance on the firearm charge Wednesday afternoon. Online court records did not list an attorney for Pleasnick.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
The senior duo of Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele connected on seven touchdowns this year.
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele
Jasper the fox
Wildwood Zoo announces new red fox Jasper

Latest News

Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Bacon cheeseburger sliders that will satisfy fans on game day
Lance Kelly
Former Wausau East soccer star hired as new Wausau West girls soccer coach
You should consider how your digital accounts will be handled when you die.
What happens to your digital footprint after you’ve died?
Drone attack on base hosting US troops intercepted in Iraq, heightening fears of a broader conflict