Jones talks ‘frustrating’ process to return to action

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Jones practiced again Wednesday, with hopes he can finally return to an offense that desperately needs him Sunday as the Packers visit the Broncos.

The Packers’ offense has averaged under 15 points per game in the time he’s been absent, including a loss to the Lions in which he did play, albeit on a snap county. Jones’s big-play ability clearly makes a difference in this offense. In his one game with full action, the Packers scored 38 points in a week one win at Chicago. Knowing he’s missed by his team is one of the hardest parts for Jones.

“It’s killing me because I can’t physically go out on the field and do what I do and help them and have that impact,” said Jones.

The lingering aspect of this hamstring injury has been particularly frustrating for Jones. After feeling a ‘bite’ in his hamstring week one, Jones thought it wouldn’t be a big deal. However, after missing the next two games, Jones got just seven carries in his return against the Lions before another tweak heading into the Monday night game at the Raiders.

”It’s been very frustrating,” said Jones. “But having to check myself when I walk in the door, it’s never about me, it’s about the guys in the locker room and how can I help them even when I’m going through this.”

Part of the process has been the Packers protecting Jones from injuring himself further. However, 21 days after his last appearance he is feeling close to full strength.

“That Saturday (before the Raiders game) I was feeling pretty well and then, that’s when I said ‘let me go get this ball’ and I tweaked it,” said Jones. “But I would say yes, this is the best I feel.”

Having Jones back in the huddle would clearly big a massive boost to a young offense that has felt his absence.

“He’s definitely a playmaker, as you guys can see,” said rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed. “You guys have been knowing that probably longer than me. Definitely, that’s a missing piece to the puzzle. That we’ll love having back on our offense.”

Jones, the longest-tenured Packer on offense not named David Bakhtiari, understands he’s a leader on this offense. He hopes to resume that role in the huddle on Sunday.

“I hope it gives us a little confidence but, I do know this takes all 11,” said Jones. “I just know when I get in the huddle, they listen to me. They see me as a leader so I hope I can bring that spark.”

