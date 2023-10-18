News and First Alert Weather App
Google extends Chromebook lifespan after consumer push

Doubling the lifespan of Chromebooks could result in $1.8 billion dollars in savings for taxpayers, report finds
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — U.S. PIRG recently released ‘Chromebook Churn,’ a report detailing the rapid lifecycle of the popular laptop, leaving millions unusable and causing budget crunches in school systems nationwide as well as e-waste pile-ups.

Many of the laptops are dying due to the Auto Update Expiration (AUE), a preset date where the device will no longer receive software and security updates.

“There is a certain date after which software support ends and students and teachers after that point start to lose access to secure websites, including state testing websites,” ‘Chromebook Churn’ author Lucas Gutterman said. “So, once the date passes-when you’re no longer getting security updates, schools really just have to dispose of these laptops.”

According to the report, school districts that invested heavily in providing a laptop for every child during the pandemic are now seeing these devices reach the end of their lifespan.

“What’s really outrageous is that the laptops still work!” Gutterman explained. “Right, they are otherwise completely functional after this date passes, they can’t be used anymore by schools because they aren’t getting these security updates.”

Parents, nonprofits, and educators banded together to lobby Google to extend the AUE lifecycle, with PIRG claiming that doubling the lifespan could save schools $1.8 billion.

Google agreed in September. The tech giant announced a new standard where Chromebooks will get 10 years of automatic updates.

The company is also providing a quicker repair process, allowing authorized repair centers and school technicians to repair Chromebooks with a physical USB key. This is expected to reduce the time required for software repairs by over 50 percent, allowing kids to get back to their schoolwork.

Gutterman praised the changes but noted there are still improvements to be made. He urged other industry players, like Apple and Microsoft, to follow Google’s lead.

