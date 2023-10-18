Former Wausau East soccer star hired as new Wausau West girls soccer coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West High School has announced Lance Kelly as its new Head Girls Soccer Coach.

Coach Kelly has coached club soccer for ages U7-U16 for 14 years. He has also been the Director of Coaching for MC United for 6 years. Coach Kelly was an All-Conference soccer player at Wausau East High School and went on to play college soccer at the University of Northwestern.

He is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Central Wisconsin Anesthesiology. Lance’s wife Jen is an ASL Interpreter at Wausau West High and they have four children in the Wausau School District. Coach Kelly is passionate about soccer and not only teaching student-athletes the skills of the game but also developing their character and leadership skills.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.