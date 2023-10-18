News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Rain returns mid-week, washout not expected

Times of scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday. Additional chances for rain Friday night. Drier weather by the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain returns to the region Wednesday and Thursday, but a washout is not expected. Scattered showers will be occasional over the next few days, with minor accumulations.

Highs will feel mild, near 60 with some breezy winds and possible sunshine early morning
Highs will feel mild, near 60 with some breezy winds and possible sunshine early morning(WSAW)

Increasing clouds Wednesday morning ahead of a low-pressure system slowly tracking closer to the Badger State. This will bring times of scattered showers throughout the day. Scattered showers during the morning, mostly confined to the Northwoods, with some isolated showers further south into Central Wisconsin.

Scattered showers will pick up by Wednesday afternoon.
Scattered showers will pick up by Wednesday afternoon.(WSAW)

Likely picking up chances to see scattered showers by the afternoon. As a warm front approaches during the afternoon, high temperatures will have the opportunity to warm towards 60 degrees. Winds remaining gusty, southeast gusts up to 25 mph.

Gusty southeast winds up to 25 mph
Gusty southeast winds up to 25 mph(WSAW)

A cold front quickly follows on Thursday. Highs not as warm, mid-50s with a cool northwest wind gusting in up to 25 mph. Scattered showers will continue throughout Thursday, with occasional periods of dry weather.

Scattered showers to continue for some on Thursday morning
Scattered showers to continue for some on Thursday morning(WSAW)
A cool northwest wind Thursday
A cool northwest wind Thursday(WSAW)

Rain clears up by Thursday evening. Total rain accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday around a quarter inch.

Around a quarter inch of rain to accumulate from Wednesday and Thursday
Around a quarter inch of rain to accumulate from Wednesday and Thursday(WSAW)

Weather conditions improving heading into Friday. Some clouds clearing under partly sunny skies. Highs low to mid 50s. Rain chances will return by Friday evening or night as a second low pressure system quickly moves through the region. The rain gear could come in handy again for high school Friday night football games.

Another round for rain possible Friday evening or night
Another round for rain possible Friday evening or night(WSAW)

Any rain from Friday night should clear up quickly in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low 50s. Much of the same expected for Sunday.

Mild weather Wednesday, falling down to 50 by the end of the week into weekend
Mild weather Wednesday, falling down to 50 by the end of the week into weekend(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
The senior duo of Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele connected on seven touchdowns this year.
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele
Jasper the fox
Wildwood Zoo announces new red fox Jasper

Latest News

Hour-By-Hour Rainfall
First Alert Weather: Rain returns Wednesday
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Temperatures remain in the 50s this week
First Alert Weather: Pleasant fall continue on Tuesday