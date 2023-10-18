First Alert Weather: Rain returns mid-week, washout not expected

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain returns to the region Wednesday and Thursday, but a washout is not expected. Scattered showers will be occasional over the next few days, with minor accumulations.

Highs will feel mild, near 60 with some breezy winds and possible sunshine early morning (WSAW)

Increasing clouds Wednesday morning ahead of a low-pressure system slowly tracking closer to the Badger State. This will bring times of scattered showers throughout the day. Scattered showers during the morning, mostly confined to the Northwoods, with some isolated showers further south into Central Wisconsin.

Scattered showers will pick up by Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Likely picking up chances to see scattered showers by the afternoon. As a warm front approaches during the afternoon, high temperatures will have the opportunity to warm towards 60 degrees. Winds remaining gusty, southeast gusts up to 25 mph.

Gusty southeast winds up to 25 mph (WSAW)

A cold front quickly follows on Thursday. Highs not as warm, mid-50s with a cool northwest wind gusting in up to 25 mph. Scattered showers will continue throughout Thursday, with occasional periods of dry weather.

Scattered showers to continue for some on Thursday morning (WSAW)

A cool northwest wind Thursday (WSAW)

Rain clears up by Thursday evening. Total rain accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday around a quarter inch.

Around a quarter inch of rain to accumulate from Wednesday and Thursday (WSAW)

Weather conditions improving heading into Friday. Some clouds clearing under partly sunny skies. Highs low to mid 50s. Rain chances will return by Friday evening or night as a second low pressure system quickly moves through the region. The rain gear could come in handy again for high school Friday night football games.

Another round for rain possible Friday evening or night (WSAW)

Any rain from Friday night should clear up quickly in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low 50s. Much of the same expected for Sunday.

Mild weather Wednesday, falling down to 50 by the end of the week into weekend (WSAW)

