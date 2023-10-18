DC Everest Junior High holds annual Adventure Day for students to explore interests

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest Junior High held its annual Adventure Day on Wednesday to provide students with the opportunity to visit various locales and participate in diverse activities to further explore their interests.

This year, Professional Bass Angler and BassMaster Elite Series Pro Jay Przekurat hosted a Professional Angler Seminar for the DCE Junior High Fishing Club and DCE Senior High Fishing Team members as part of Adventure Day.

Like many of the DCE kids in the seminar, Jay grew up fishing the Wisconsin River and he shared his tips and techniques for catching fish.

“Being able to teach these kids just — how to go fish off the bank or once they get their first boat or say they get a chance to go out on the water their first time. How to go catch a couple fish, have a good time, take their buddies out fishing — getting into the outdoors is probably the number one thing that everybody can do nowadays.”

Jay, who is from Stevens Point, became the youngest angler to win an Elite Series Event for the B.A.S.S. at the age of 22. That same year, he earned the Rookie of the Year award and became the first person to catch more than 100 pounds of smallmouth bass in a tournament. BassFan ranked Jay as one of the Top 10 Bass Anglers in the world in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.