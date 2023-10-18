Baldwin and Bipartisan Group of Colleagues Stand with United Auto Workers on Strike

WASHINGTON, D.C. (U.S. SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN PRESS RELEASE) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and a bipartisan group of colleagues introduced a resolution today in solidarity with 150,000 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) bargaining for a fair contract, with 34,000 currently on strike. Last week, Senator Baldwin stood in solidarity and joined the picket line with striking United Auto Workers Local 75 members at the Stellantis Mopar plant in Milwaukee.

One of the largest U.S. strikes in the past three decades, autoworkers workers voted to go on strike in September – calling for a fair share of the record-breaking profits their labor produces as well as cost-of-living adjustments, an end to a two-tier wage system, and restoration of pension benefits. Since then, the strike has expanded to 44 locations across 22 states, including 180 auto workers in Milwaukee and Hudson, Wisconsin.

“As these big auto companies rake in record profits and their CEOs take home millions, it is high time the dedicated workers who make it all happen get their fair share and are treated with dignity and respect,” said Senator Baldwin. “I stand in solidarity with the striking workers as they bargain for fair pay and benefits, and call on the Big Three to negotiate in good faith.”

U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) led the resolution and other signers include Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), John Fetterman (D-PA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Jack Reed (D-RI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Gary Peters (D-MI), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Peter Welch (D-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Chris Murphy (D-CT.), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Bob Casey (D-PA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

RESOLUTION

Whereas the United Auto Workers (referred to in this pre- amble as ‘’UAW’') are on strike for better wages, bene- fits, and working conditions at the Big Three automakers (General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford);

Whereas the Big Three automakers have made $21,000,000,000 in profits over the first 6 months of 2023, an increase of 80 percent from the same time period last year;

Whereas the Big Three automakers have made $250,000,000,000 in profits over the past decade in North America;

Whereas the Big Three automakers are providing their Chief Executive Officers with exorbitant compensation pack- ages, while autoworkers continue to fall further and further behind;

Whereas the average wage for an autoworker has decreased by 30 percent over the past 20 years, after adjusting for inflation;

Whereas the Big Three spent $9,000,000,000 last year on stock buybacks and dividends, while the average starting wage at these companies is just $17 an hour;

Whereas many UAW members today cannot afford to buy the cars they make and struggle to afford the basic necessities of life, including groceries, housing, child care, and prescription drugs;

Whereas UAW members are fighting against corporate greed and to finally receive a fair share of the record-breaking profits that their labor has produced, including for cost- of-living adjustments, an end to the 2-tier wage system, and the restoration of pension benefits; and

Whereas, since the passage of the National Labor Relations Act (29 U.S.C. 151 et seq.) in 1935, it is the clear policy of the United States to encourage collective bargaining and protect the fundamental right of workers to seek better working conditions: Now, therefore, be it

1 Resolved, That the Senate—

1 (1) stands with the United Auto Workers in

2 their fight against corporate greed;

3 (2) supports every worker’s fundamental right 4 to organize and collectively bargain for better wages,

5 benefits, and working conditions; and

6 (3) calls on the Big Three automakers—Gen

7 eral Motors, Stellantis, and Ford—to negotiate in

8 good faith and offer their workers a fair contract.

