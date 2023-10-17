Trunk or Treat Trail at Restlawn Memorial Park offers safe, spooky fun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids will have the chance to show off their costumes and get some candy on Saturday, October 21 at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau at the cemetery’s first Trunk or Treat Trail event. The event is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will walk a one-mile loop around the park, collecting candy from vehicles parked along the trail. Participating vehicles will be decorated for the event, and a prize will be awarded to the winner of the Best Dressed Vehicle contest. Vehicle registration closes Wednesday, October 17. Click here to learn more about registering your vehicle for the event.

Kids and families can take part in the event for free. Heather Carlson from Restlawn Memorial Park stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to share more about the upcoming event.

