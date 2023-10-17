News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Trunk or Treat Trail at Restlawn Memorial Park offers safe, spooky fun

Restlawn Presents Halloween Trunk or Treat Trail
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids will have the chance to show off their costumes and get some candy on Saturday, October 21 at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau at the cemetery’s first Trunk or Treat Trail event. The event is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will walk a one-mile loop around the park, collecting candy from vehicles parked along the trail. Participating vehicles will be decorated for the event, and a prize will be awarded to the winner of the Best Dressed Vehicle contest. Vehicle registration closes Wednesday, October 17. Click here to learn more about registering your vehicle for the event.

Kids and families can take part in the event for free. Heather Carlson from Restlawn Memorial Park stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to share more about the upcoming event.

Click here to learn more about Trunk or Treat at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Claudine Leibl, 61
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Department asking for help in finding missing woman
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Restlawn Presents Halloween Trunk or Treat Trail
Restlawn Presents Halloween Trunk or Treat Trail
Atmosphere Draws Customers to Biggby Coffee in Marshfield
Atmosphere Draws Customers to Biggby Coffee in Marshfield
Biggby Coffee Marshfield Giving Back to Community with Big Deals
Biggby Coffee Marshfield Giving Back to Community with Big Deals
Tuesday will be a great day to rake leaves before rain arrives Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Perfect fall day before rain returns Wednesday