Students tour 3-generation cranberry farm in Babcock

BABCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - For three generations, a cranberry farm in Babcock has produced barrels of fruit. On Monday, the farm welcomed students from the Rural Virtual Academy for a tour.

Every fall, usually mid-September until around mid-November, cranberries reach their peak of color and flavor and are ready for harvesting. Wisconsin is the number one producer in the country and this year farmers are expected to harvest close to five million barrels.

Rodney Brockman Cranberries LLC is a small family-operated farm on 24 acres of marsh. The family expects to turn out five thousand of their own barrels this year. At the end of their harvest, they take their berries down the road to Ocean Spray.

“Ocean Spray is a grower-owned Co-op. It was founded in the 1930′s. And it’s basically owned by all the cranberry growers in the United States, Canada, and actually Chili too,” explained Jan Brockman.

There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to the development and harvesting of the berries. One is how the water is used.

At the Brockman farm, one bog is filled with more than 3.5 million gallons of water. Then they use special tools to churn the water and loosen the cranberries from the vine. Thanks to tiny pockets of air within the berry, they float to the surface where they are skimmed and collected.

“People think ‘Oh my god look at all that water. Where does it go?’ Well all of our water, once it’s done goes right back to where it started from then we reuse it over and over,” said Brockman.

The water is put back in a holding pond where it will be used in the spring to spray and protect the bushes from freezing.

It’s a process the Brockmans are proud to share with visitors and hope their hard work will continue to pay for generations to come.

