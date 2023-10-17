Packers sign former 1,000 yard rusher James Robinson to practice squad

Green Bay, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday afternoon that they are signing running back James Robinson to their practice squad.

Source: The #Packers are adding to their RB depth, signing FA RB James Robinson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2023

In 2020, Robinson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Illinois State product immediately made an impact by rushing for 1,070 yards, tied for fifth in the league, and seven touchdowns.

In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Clemson running back Travis Etienne. But Robinson would continue top duties after Etienne was sidelined with a Lisfranc injury before taking his first career snap. Robinson’s tenure in Jacksonville was over after being traded to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2022 season. Robinson signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots in March 2023, but was released three months later. Shortly after, he was signed by the New York Giants and but failed to make their 53-man roster.

The Packers sign Robinson after releasing running back Patrick Taylor on Oct. 10th.

