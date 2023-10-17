News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Packers sign former 1,000 yard rusher James Robinson to practice squad

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Dayo...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Green Bay, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday afternoon that they are signing running back James Robinson to their practice squad.

In 2020, Robinson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Illinois State product immediately made an impact by rushing for 1,070 yards, tied for fifth in the league, and seven touchdowns.

In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Clemson running back Travis Etienne. But Robinson would continue top duties after Etienne was sidelined with a Lisfranc injury before taking his first career snap. Robinson’s tenure in Jacksonville was over after being traded to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2022 season. Robinson signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots in March 2023, but was released three months later. Shortly after, he was signed by the New York Giants and but failed to make their 53-man roster.

The Packers sign Robinson after releasing running back Patrick Taylor on Oct. 10th.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
Claudine Leibl, 61
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Department asking for help in finding missing woman
Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Lakeland's Saylor Timmerman commits to Arkansas.
Hilight Zone Podcast: Arkansas Bound
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele
The senior duo of Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele connected on seven touchdowns this year.
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele
Tanner Mordecai had completed 63.7% of his passes for 1,127 yards with three touchdowns and...
Wisconsin quarterback out indefinitely after breaking right hand in loss to Iowa