New non-profit program aims to help people with addiction and homelessness

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The grand opening of Gospel TLC in Weston is the start of second chances for people in need. Gospel TLC, short for Transformational Living Center, is a residential facility that helps people struggling with addiction, mental health, and homelessness. The program teaches them basic life skills, how to be independent, and even help them find jobs.

The premise for the center came after executive director Yauo Yang had a near death experience serving in Iraq. “I got bombed really close in front of me and I almost died. It was through that tragedy that I started to realize that life is so short and I wanted to make a difference in my life to be able to help others”, he explained.

The center offers short term and long term care. Either three months or less, or twelve to eighteen months. Anyone interested in help or volunteering can apply on their website, gospeltlc.org.

