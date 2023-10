MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland’s Saylor Timmerman is going to the SEC for softball. The junior who throws 70 milers per hour has committed to Arkansas.

Noah Manderfeld speaks to the flamethrower on the WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast about her decision, and her goals for the last two seasons at Lakeland.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.