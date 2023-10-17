Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Obremski and Keagen Jirschele

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Football in Wisconsin is often characterized in a certain way. Low-scoring games. Keeping the ball on the ground. Old-school football. That is not the case in Mosinee. They love to air it out.

“We like to score,” said senior Keagen Jirschele. “We like to get the ball our athletes and just take what the defense gives us.”

Mosinee is averaging 37 points per game. A heavy concentration of that high-flying offense is on their senior quarterback-wide receiver duo with Gavin Obremski airing it out to Keagen Jirschele. Obremski has thrown for 999 yards and 11 touchdowns as the quarterback this season. Jirschele has 523 of those yards and seven of those touchdowns.

“Throwing the football, I love it,” said Obremski. “Big plays like that are what get the crowd going, get the team going and everything. It’s just fun to sling around the ball all over the field and rack up some points.”

The combination credits their chemistry to their play on the baseball field back before middle school. However, their ability to torch defenses has set the Great Northern Conference on fire.

”We’ve obviously been playing together forever, have that chemistry together,” said Obremski. “Growing up we’ve been pretty good friends especially since we’ve got to Mosinee together and just ever since then, playing on the football field’s been a dream.”

The offensive firepower is just one piece of the puzzle in Mosinee. They’ve allowed just 15 total points in GNC play on defense this year, including six shutouts. Jirschele is a huge part of that, leading the state with 13 interceptions. The next closest player has just nine. Jirschele said his teammates informed him of the stat, saying it’d be a huge honor to lead the Badger State in that department.

“The amount of athletes that we have in Wisconsin and to be able to be towards that top of that picks would be awesome,” said Jirschele.

Jirschele is a busy man on game days. In addition to he and Obremski connecting on offense, plus the defensive prowess, he’s also been a dangerous return man. To him, he doesn’t care where he lines up on the field.

”I just like to play,” said Jirschele. “No matter where it is, when it is, I just love to go out there and compete and give the best I can.”

Obremski and Jirschele have led Mosinee to a successful regular season. They finished the regular season 8-1, going undefeated in conference play and winning the GNC outright. Mosinee won the conference last year, but after a home playoff loss, they realized that it’d be important to toughen up, especially on defense.

“Our playoff loss, it was defensively, we need to be tougher and stronger and get some more push,” said Jirschele. “This year I think we took a big step with that experience from last year.”

However, Mosinee lost a big piece of that team from last year. Davin Stoffel, a weapon on offense and defense, graduated and went to play football at South Dakota State. According to Mosinee’s veteran leaders this year, they got plenty of players to step up to help fill that void.

“We got athletes and we got guys who stepped up this year who needed to step up and we just play together,” said Jirschele. “We play as a team and we bring energy every game and we’re a family.”

“Obviously we’re going to take advantage of all those options that we have and throw the ball, run the ball when we can,” said Obremski. “Just keep piling up points against teams we play.”

The path is just forming now for Mosinee. With the regular season behind them, they turn their attention to the postseason. Mosinee earned a two-seed and will host Bloomer Friday in level one of the playoffs. This team knows that if they want this season to continue to be special, they have to continue to play together.

“Senior season for most of us starters so we want to lay it out on the line every single week,” said Obremski. “Winning the Great Northern is amazing to us, but we’re not finished yet. We need to go into playoffs.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.