First Alert Weather: Perfect fall day before rain returns Wednesday
Another sun-filled day Tuesday, before rain tracks in by mid-week. Rain chances through Friday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rinse and repeat type of forecast Tuesday. Sunshine sticks around with milder temperatures. Rain chances returning starting Wednesday as a cold front and low pressure system drive into the state mid-week.
Cold and frosty Tuesday morning. Some passing clouds for the first half of the day, gradually clearing off to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs milder, upper 50s.
Clouds increasing heading into Wednesday with rain showers picking up as the day goes along. Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s. As the front approaches, expect winds to pick up, southwest gusts around 25 mph.
Scattered showers linger into Thursday, gradually clearing up by the afternoon or evening. Highs cooler, low 50s in wake of the front. Winds remaining gusty, coming in from the northwest between 15-20 mph.
Rain accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday around a quarter inch. Clouds gradually clearing up for Friday morning, with sunshine expected for the daytime hours. Highs low 50s.
Some chances for rain could return to the area by Friday evening or night. The rain gear could come in handy again for high school Friday night football games.
Any rain from Friday night should clear up quickly in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low 50s. Much of the same expected for Sunday.
