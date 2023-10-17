First Alert Weather: Perfect fall day before rain returns Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rinse and repeat type of forecast Tuesday. Sunshine sticks around with milder temperatures. Rain chances returning starting Wednesday as a cold front and low pressure system drive into the state mid-week.

Tuesday will be a great day to rake leaves before rain arrives Wednesday (WSAW)

Cold and frosty Tuesday morning. Some passing clouds for the first half of the day, gradually clearing off to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs milder, upper 50s.

The umbrella will come in handy by Wednesday - Thursday (WSAW)

Scattered showers will begin to roll in by Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Clouds increasing heading into Wednesday with rain showers picking up as the day goes along. Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s. As the front approaches, expect winds to pick up, southwest gusts around 25 mph.

Scattered rain likely more noticeable by Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Gusty winds return Wednesday (WSAW)

Scattered showers linger into Thursday, gradually clearing up by the afternoon or evening. Highs cooler, low 50s in wake of the front. Winds remaining gusty, coming in from the northwest between 15-20 mph.

Scattered rain to linger into portions of Thursday (WSAW)

Remaining breezy Thursday, but not as gusty (WSAW)

Rain accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday around a quarter inch. Clouds gradually clearing up for Friday morning, with sunshine expected for the daytime hours. Highs low 50s.

Tenth to a quarter inch of rain from Wednesday through Thursday (WSAW)

Some chances for rain could return to the area by Friday evening or night. The rain gear could come in handy again for high school Friday night football games.

Seasonable temperatures for the work week, cooler by the weekend (WSAW)

Any rain from Friday night should clear up quickly in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low 50s. Much of the same expected for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.