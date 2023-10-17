News and First Alert Weather App
Eric Wilson launches campaign in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District

Eric Wilson
Eric Wilson(Eric Wilson campaign)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democrat Eric Wilson is launching his campaign for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District to run against Republican U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden.

Wilson, who is openly LGBTQ, was born and raised in Western Wisconsin with family roots spanning five generations, according to Wilson’s campaign.

A statement from Wilson is below:

