Drink Wisconsinbly celebrates 10 years with statewide scavenger hunt

Drink Wisconsinbly "Happy" Bobblehead
Drink Wisconsinbly "Happy" Bobblehead(Drink Wisconsinbly)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Drink Wisconsinbly celebrates all things Wisconsin, and to commemorate their decade-long existence, they have created a statewide “Happy Scavenger Hunt”.

“Drink Wisconsinbly” is a phrase most Wisconsinites are now familiar with. What started as a slogan and t-shirt in 2013 has grown to include a Pub, retail stores, and delicious adult beverages.

Happy is their fun-loving Old Fashioned mascot which was made into a Bobblehead in 2022 in a partnership with the National Bobblehead Museum. The team at Drink Wisconsinbly has hidden 10 Happy Bobbleheads throughout our great state. Starting Oct. 18, DW will release clues to help you find a Happy near you.

Hint number one to get everyone started: “We’ve hidden our first Happy where you can make any hour Happy Hour, with Drink Wisconsinbly.”

If you are lucky enough to find one, you will get to keep the bobblehead, receive a commemorative certificate, and receive a special Drink Wisconsinbly swag bag. Additionally, there is one Golden Happy hidden among the 10. The lucky person who finds the Golden Happy will win one of Drink Wisconsinbly’s popular Rover Coolers, along with other fabulous Drink Wisconsinbly goodies.

The hunt is complete when all of the Happy Bobbleheads have been found.

Fans can stay connected to Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/DrinkWisconsinbly and www.instagram.com/drinkwisconsinbly/ for clues and more information.

