The Clothesline Project features shirts made by domestic violence survivors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new report shows 96 people lost their lives to domestic violence in Wisconsin in 2022. An average of about one death every four days.

To raise awareness The Women’s Community of Wausau is displaying a number of shirts with various messages from domestic violence survivors. Each shirt was created by domestic violence victims in the Wausau community in an effort to make the community more aware and allow victims to know they are not alone in the fight.

“Just to recognize and honor the strength and bravery of survivors and bring awareness to the issues at hand,” said Shannon Jarecki, domestic abuse coordinator of The Women’s Community.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 36% of women are victimized while men experience 32% of all domestic violence cases. The Women’s Community collaborates with groups and schools like the UWSP-Wausau campus to bring that awareness to the community.

“There are particular barriers and obstacles and challenges that come with surviving an assault experiencing domestic violence in the home,” said Jarecki.

There are also warning signs for friends, family, and professionals to watch for in a victim. Those include depression, anxiety, or changes in personality.

“To be able to provide that support to believe victims, to make sure that they have their needs met in a way that helps them break free of those violent cycles,” said Jarecki.

The Women’s Community emphasizes that you are not alone in the fight, whether you know someone who is a domestic violence victim or if you have experienced some sort of domestic abuse.

”One of the biggest tactics to domestic abuse is isolation, and one of the things we want something like The Clothesline Project to illustrate is that folks aren’t alone,” said Jarecki. ”Really what we encourage is for them to reach out. So that’s a trusted friend, a co-worker, reaching out to our hotline, we’re always available, but making sure that they know who their supports are and that they know they’re not alone in this.”

The Women’s Community is having an educational event on domestic violence called Ripple Effects on Oct. 25. You can also find more resources from The Women’s Community here.

