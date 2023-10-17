News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Car seen on video going airborne into canal

The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - A homeowner’s surveillance video caught a car, apparently traveling fast, going airborne and landing in a canal.

Neighbors told WBBH the car, described as a Dodge Challenger, came close to hitting a child in a yard Sunday morning, and the video shows the child reacting to the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, WINK reported.

Police said the driver had been racing a Mercedes but hit the brakes too late, hit a palm tree and crashed into the canal.

A homeowner, the grandparent of the child who was put in harm’s way by the crash, came to the aid of the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, according to WINK.

It is not known if the driver has been charged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
Claudine Leibl, 61
Wood Co. Sheriff’s Department asking for help in finding missing woman
Two people found dead in Ashland
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds, one in custody in Ashland
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Over 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on hospital, Gaza Health Ministry says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
National Toy Hall of Fame
These five toys are regular finalists for Hall of Fame honors. Now fans can vote one in
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Voting is underway in the House to elect a new speaker as Republicans nominate Jordan