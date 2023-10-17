Biggby Coffee in Marshfield honors workers and the community with daily deals

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Biggby Coffee in Marshfield is offering daily specials, celebrating the hard work of community members. Every day of the week, workers from a different industry are being offered a deal. The owner of the Marshfield location, Taylor Raitan, came up with the idea. She told NewsChannel 7 she wanted to make interactions with customers personable.

“I think Marshfield represents a strong community with great ties to our local industries. I feel like we’re a lot more local than what a lot of people from outside think that we are. We’re all kind of like a family here,” said Raitan.

Nurses are celebrated on Mondays; teachers, and faculty members on Tuesdays; first responders on Thursdays; and factory workers on Fridays. Employees in those chosen fields can get 25% off their drinks by showing their ID badge at the register.

On Wednesdays, everyone in the community is celebrated. All drinks are buy one, get one for a dollar. Raitan says it was hard to choose just a few careers, but she hopes to add more next year, including farm workers and cosmetologists.

Nancy Hodsdon and Katie Rice are regulars at the shop from Marshfield. They say it is the atmosphere that keeps drawing them back to Biggby Coffee. From the nice relaxing chairs to the beautiful windows that shine through the store, Nancy says she and Katie come to the shop for a nice relaxing time a few hours a week. Sometimes they just talk, and sometimes they knit. They enjoy the time they spend together at the store.

“You get a good cup of coffee. We can relax, we can be here as long as we like. Or as short as we like. I mean, some days it’s a pretty quick trip in,” said Katie Rice, Customer from Marshfield.

“I like to try their specials, like today, I tried their Caramel Apple Cider, which is really good. So, I like to try different kinds of coffees and stuff,” said Nancy Hodsdon, Customer from Marshfield.

Katie says Biggby has plenty of other discounts and even free coffee sometimes for the community. The daily specials at the Marshfield location will continue for the rest of the year.

Biggby Coffee is located at 1710 N Central Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.