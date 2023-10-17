‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ debuts Thursday at the Elks Club in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two cast members from the play ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ joined NewsChannel 7 live in the studio to discuss their upcoming shows and give a sneak peek of what it’s about.

‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ directed by Terence Riska, by Josheph Kesselring and presented by The River and Woods Theatre Company will be performed at the Elks Club located at 414 Scott St. in Wausau.

They have shows at 7 p.m. running the weekend of Oct.19-21. Tickets are available at the door and online at rawtc.booktix.com

