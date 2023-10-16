Wood Co. Sheriff’s Department asking for help in finding missing woman

(WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is asking for people to assist in locating a 61-year-old woman last seen on Aug. 23.

According to their Facebook post, Claudine Leibl was reported by family members to be traveling on Aug. 23 from Montana to North Dakota to a sibling’s home but never arrived. They also said Claudine was supposed to eventually stop in Wisconsin but has not arrived there either. Since Sept. 11, Claudine’s phone has been inactive, and has not contacted anyone.

Claudine is 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Wisconsin plates.

Anyone with information should contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

