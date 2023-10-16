Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sept. 24, the Wausau Police Community Resource Unit executed a drug search warrant in the 700 block of S. 3rd Avenue.

The suspect, Toua Yang also known as “Nitrous,” was known to investigators for trafficking methamphetamine in the greater Wausau area. As a result of the search warrant, a total of over 630 grams (1.3 pounds) of meth, over four pounds of marijuana, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

Yang was not at his home at the time of the search warrant and as a result, now has a nationwide arrest warrant for the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place

(2x) Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24 (Wausau Police Department)

The Community Resource Unit was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

If you have any information regarding the location of Toua Yang, call the non-emergency number at 715-261-7795. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org or call their hotline at 1-877-409-8777.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.