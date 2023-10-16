News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect

Toua Yang
Toua Yang(Wausau PD)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sept. 24, the Wausau Police Community Resource Unit executed a drug search warrant in the 700 block of S. 3rd Avenue.

The suspect, Toua Yang also known as “Nitrous,” was known to investigators for trafficking methamphetamine in the greater Wausau area. As a result of the search warrant, a total of over 630 grams (1.3 pounds) of meth, over four pounds of marijuana, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

Yang was not at his home at the time of the search warrant and as a result, now has a nationwide arrest warrant for the following charges:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
  • (2x) Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver THC
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24
Meth, THC, Firearms seized Sept. 24(Wausau Police Department)

The Community Resource Unit was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

If you have any information regarding the location of Toua Yang, call the non-emergency number at 715-261-7795. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org or call their hotline at 1-877-409-8777.

